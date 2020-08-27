Wrangler aims to halve its water usage by 2030

Global retailer, Wrangler, has announced plans to cut its water usage in half by 2030.

This goal targets the fabric construction, fibre production and product finishing phases of the denim supply chain, which make up more than 95 percent of the water used throughout the production process, according to Wrangler.

The US brand is collaborating with Transformers Foundation to make a water balance study which will analyse the company’s water consumption across its global denim supply chain.

“We’re learning from our past successes in water conservation and expanding the scope of our efforts to be more inclusive of some of the biggest water impacts in our supply chain,” Tom Waldron, executive vice president and global brand president of Wrangler, said in a statement.

“Our new water goal is ambitious, and necessary. New technologies and practices will empower Wrangler to make progress and advance the industry forward in water conservation measures.”

Roian Atwood, senior director of global sustainable business at Wrangler, said: “A renewed sustainability target creates an organisational focus that enables Wrangler to create meaningful change through the conservation of water resources. Because water is a shared resource, its conservation is also a shared responsibility. Working with the Transformers Foundation will help accelerate sustainability collaboration in our industry.”

Wrangler became the first brand to offer denim dyed with foam in 2019, a process which uses 100 percent less water than conventionally-dyed denim. In 2017, the retailer also launched the ‘Wrangler Science and Conservation Program’ to help build a more durable cotton supply.