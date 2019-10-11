Wrangler and Opening ceremony launch Fall 2019 collaboration

Heritage denim brand Wrangler has collaborated with luxury ready-to-wear label Opening Ceremony on a Fall/Winter 2019 collection that revives the former's archival styles from the 1990s.

The collection is titled "Value," recalling the big-box superstores where the styles of the collection were popular during the 1990s. At the time, Wrangler retailed in superstores where American consumers would buy their jeans, groceries and household items from the same place.

Prevailing styles at the time were cargo pants, wide leg jeans, graphic tees and oversized silhouettes in heavy, long-lasting fabrics, which are now seen in the Value collaboration. The collection also features checked shirts, long-sleeve T-shirts, boxy denim jackets and dungarees.

The title of Value also references Wrangler's values as it is made in limited quantities from organic cotton. The collection features a sizing scale that allows all items to be genderless.

Value combines Wrangler’s immersive retail experience and Opening Ceremony’s curated, cultural approach to fashion. The collaboration is exclusively available through Opening Ceremony at its stores and on its e-commerce site. Items range in price from 40 to 140 dollars.

