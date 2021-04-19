Wrangler announces global sustainability platform

American jeans and clothing company Wrangler announced the launch of its new platform WeCare Wrangler to inform consumers of its sustainability goals, current measures, and partnerships centered around three core themes: planet, product, and people.

According to the company, it plans to use 100 percent sustainable cotton and 100 percent renewable energy powering all owned facilities by 2025 and a 50 percent reduction in water usage by 2030.

To coincide with the platform’s launch, the brand has released a new collection of jeans made from natural fibers and recycled hardware.

The Retro Green Jean collection features an assortment of denim for men and women made from sustainably produced cotton, hemp, or recycled fabric.

“It matters to Wrangler what’s in our clothing. Our process for creating apparel that consumers are passionate about starts with respect for both for the planet and the people who call it home” stated Tom Waldron, global brand president of Wrangler, in a release.

“The WeCare Wrangler sustainability platform will act as our roadmap as we help lead the industry toward meaningful change that creates more positive environmental and social impacts.”