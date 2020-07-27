Wrangler creates limited edition line with Bob Marley Foundation

Wrangler is partnering with the Bob Marley family to celebrate the iconic musician's dedication to pursuing meaningful change. The denim brand will launch a limited-edition apparel collection inspired by Marley's "casual cool" style and attitude.

The Wrangler x Bob Marley collection was created through a collaborative process with the Marley family, to commemorate what would be the musician's 75th birthday this year. The 11-piece capsule includes jackets, T-shirts and lasered shirts. The items feature a range of colorful, stylized prints, retro graphics, photographs of Marley, and bespoke patches inspired by several of his live albums.

In celebration of the new capsule, Wrangler will also donate 25,000 dollars to the Bob Marley Foundation, a Jamaican nonprofit that focuses on education, music, environmental protection and the health and well-being of the Rastafarian community.

“Bob Marley is fondly remembered as someone who was strong and true to his convictions – qualities that are inherently connected to the Wrangler brand's ethos,” Holly Wheeler, Wrangler's vice president of global brand marketing, commented in a statement. “Wrangler is honored to have worked with the Marley family over the past year to design a unique collection that commemorates a music icon who has inspired generations of people through his commitment to fierce idealism and powerful songwriting.”

The full collection is currently available through Wrangler's e-commerce site, with Amazon and BobMarley.com each carrying a custom jacket and collection T-shirts. The pieces range in price from 29 to 129 dollars.

Image: Wrangler