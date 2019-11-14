Wrangler expands outdoor apparel by launching a new line

Wrangler has introduced a new line, called ATG by Wrangler, as an expansion of its existing outdoor apparel category.

ATG by Wrangler is a line of performance outdoor apparel, or All Terrain Gear. The collection features every-day styles designed with materials that keep wearers dry and comfortable in all conditions. These materials include quick-drying, water repellent fabric, mesh venting, convertible wearing systems, UPF 30 protection and recycled materials.

Each piece in the new ATG line were created using 3D virtual design to help ensure exceptional fit and mobility. Pieces include a flannel shirt, utility pants, bicycle joggers and a packable jacket. The line includes both adult and children's sizing. Pieces range from 19.99 to 109.99 dollars.

“ATG by Wrangler couples the durability and quality consumers know and trust from Wrangler with the functional benefits required to produce a rugged and versatile outdoor apparel collection," Tom Waldron, VP and global brand president, explained in a statement. Unlike most other outdoor companies, we’re proud to provide everyday consumers with outdoor apparel that includes premium functionality and dynamic comfort, without a premium price tag.”

Image: Wrangler