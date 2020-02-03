Wrangler extends sustainable cotton program to Europe

Wrangler has launched a sustainable cotton program in Europe that will see the American denim brand collaborating with farmers to promote sustainable agriculture production. This program builds upon an existing initiative that the Kontoor Brands-owned company had previously launched in the United States.

“Wrangler products are made with cotton grown all over the world, so it’s important that we help drive the entire industry toward more sustainable production,” said Roian Atwood, senior director of sustainability at Wrangler. “It’s been great to learn from European farmers, to share our research and to unite against major industry challenges, like the loss of valuable topsoil.”

Designed with the intention of advancing soil health and traceability within the supply chain, the initiative is called the Wrangler Science and Conservation Program. It was first launched in 2017 as an alliance of industry experts, farmers and nonprofit partners, who have worked together to sponsor research and workshops that promote sustainable farming practices.

The Wrangler Science and Conservation Program aims to build a more regenerative cotton supply, though the practices it promotes can be adopted by all types of farmers. According to a press statement, the program's research has shown that its methods "can increase yield while reducing water and energy inputs, fighting erosion and add more carbon into the soil."

Wrangler hopes to source 100 percent of its cotton from farms that use land stewardship practices by 2025.