Wrangler implements recyclable fibres into autumn 2021 collection

In partnership with Infinited Fibre Company, American brand Wrangler has announced it will be incorporating the regenerated, recyclable fibre Infinna into its new autumn collection.

Produced using textile waste, Infinna replaces the cotton used in denim, allowing clothing to be continuously recycled while using less water in the production process. The fibre innovation is used throughout Wrangler’s Infinited Blue AW21 collection, which includes a number of the brand’s signature pieces such as its men’s Western jacket and jeans.

Part of denim conglomerate Kontoor Brands, the implementation follows a number of sustainable initiatives by Wrangler in keeping with its goal of developing a circular supply chain and reducing the environmental impact of its goods. Earlier in the year, the label launched a sustainable platform centred around these targets and future plans, released alongside a natural fibre jean collection.

“We believe our work with Infinited Fibre Company and the introduction of Infinna once again raises the bar in terms of the environmental performance of our denim products, without compromising the comfort and quality consumers expect from Wrangler,” explained Dhruv Agarwal, Kontoor Brands senior director of innovation, sustainability and product development, in a release. “The introduction of Infinna is an additional fibre complement to cotton and an important step forward in the commercialisation and adoption of circularity in the apparel supply chain.”

The Wrangler and Infinited Fibre Company relationship has existed since 2015, with the two coming together to further the production of the Infinna innovation over the course of six years. Wrangler’s Innovation Team invested in the technology, providing support in preliminary testing and technical requirements to advance the process.