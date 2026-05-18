Wrangler launch eyewear with FGX International partnership

FGX International, an EssilorLuxottica company known for its non-prescription reading glasses, sunglasses, and optical frames, has signed a licensing deal with Wrangler to launch an eyewear range inspired by rodeo fashion and the American denim brand’s heritage.

In a statement, Wrangler said the move would see the brand expanding its lifestyle offering with “eye-catching” affordable sunglasses and reading glasses. Select styles are already available across North America and Latin America, with broader distribution planned throughout 2026.

Wrangler eyewear with FGX International Credits: Wrangler

The eyewear range features scratch-resistant, polarised lenses, which provide 100 percent UVA-UVB lens protection, alongside frames made from recycled plastic, and “rodeo western styling”/ The line has also been designed to be affordable and accessible, with styles priced from 20 to 35 US dollars, distributed through a wide variety of retailers across the US, including Walmart, CVS, and Amazon.

Douglas Parker, senior director of licensing at Kontoor Brands, Inc., parent company of Wrangler, said: “Wrangler has always been dedicated to outfitting our consumers for every aspect of their daily lives, making eyewear a natural extension of our brand.

“We chose to partner with FGX International because of their unparalleled expertise and proven track record in delivering high-quality, accessible accessories. This venture seamlessly translates our commitment to authentic, everyday readiness into a new category, allowing our customers to experience the Wrangler lifestyle and uncompromising value in a brand-new way.”

As part of the launch, Wrangler eyewear will be featured at a series of experiential activations throughout the year, including national rodeo competitions, Miss Rodeo America events and branded pop-up experiences.