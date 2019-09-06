Wrangler launches capsule collection with Fred Segal Sunset

Wrangler is returning to its archive for a new capsule collection. The iconic American denim brand has created “Bluebell 1919,” a limited edition collection that celebrates Wrangler's legacy.

The capsule features both men's and women's items, each taking cues from a distinctive era from the brand's history. Overall, Bluebell 1919 defines the brand today through reminiscing its past. Many of the items in the capsule were handmade at the Wrangler Service Supply Center using denim from Cone Mills.

Wrangler has partnered with Fred Segal to present Bluebell 1919. The capsule will be displayed in a pop-up space at the retailer's flagship store on Sunset Blvd, LA for six weeks beginning on September 7.

Designed to be an immersive experience for consumers, the pop-up space will feature a different era of Wrangler's history, rotating every few weeks. One-of-a-kind pieces inspired by each decade's attitude will be on display.

The Bluebell 1919 capsule collection will be available for purchase alongside the display. The apparel will only be sold for a limited time, mostly exclusively in-store with select pieces available online.

“Wrangler and Fred Segal have both held significant roles in the history of fashion for decades,” Tom Waldron, global brand president of Wrangler, said in a statement. “As Wrangler evolves in front of a global audience, we embrace the opportunity to bring new experiences to consumers that allow us to stay true to our heritage, but show an unexpected and fresh twist.”