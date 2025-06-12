Wrangler launches culinary-inspired denim capsule collection

American denim brand Wrangler has collaborated with Austin-based fourth-generation kitchen supply company Made In Cookware (Made In) to launch a limited-edition collection that blends fashion and culinary function.

The three-piece ‘Wrangler x Made In’ apparel collection offers versatile apparel and accessories “for seamless transitions from the kitchen to front of house,” including a Wrangler rinsed denim chef chore jacket in a rich indigo hue, and a one-of-a-kind cotton indigo twill chef shirt.

‘Wrangler x Made In’ apron Credits: Wrangler

Rounding off the apparel collection is a denim apron, equipped with two lower patch pockets, Wrangler’s classic ‘W’ stitching, utensil slots across the chest, and a removable strap with leather tabs and extra snaps for a comfortable fit.

The collection also includes three of Made In’s award-winning full tang and fully forged French knives - a Chef Knife, a Utility Knife, and a Paring Knife, featuring denim micarta knife handles. The knives are available individually or as a three-piece set.

John Meagher, vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler, said in a statement: “Wrangler has been synonymous with American craftsmanship for generations. Partnering with Made In brings that legacy into a new arena. This collection celebrates the shared grit and style of life in the kitchen and on the range.”

‘Wrangler x Made In’ apparel collection campaign Credits: Wrangler

Jake Kalick, co-founder and president of Made In, added: “Teaming up with an iconic American brand like Wrangler is a dream. We share an obsession with raw material, craftsmanship, and making things that work.

“Creating something at the intersection of their material expertise and the fifth-generation bladesmith who crafts our knives was a truly exciting period of innovation. The Wrangler x Made In Collection is built to last, whether in the kitchen or out on the range, and made for chefs, pitmasters, and backyard legends who demand timeless quality in every detail.”

The collaboration is available for purchase on Wrangler.com and MadeInCookware.com, with apparel prices ranging from 55 to 85 pounds. Individual knife prices range from 110 to 180 pounds.

‘Wrangler x Made In’ collection campaign Credits: Wrangler