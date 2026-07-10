Wrangler launches next-gen denim Toughlite designed to be lighter yet durable

Denim brand Wrangler has launched a new next-gen denim fabric, Toughlite, designed to be lighter in weight but just as sturdy and durable as its heavier denim.

Developed in-house, Toughlite is made from a 99 percent cotton and 1 percent elastane blend, and weighs up to 20 percent less than traditional 14.75oz heavyweight denim. Offering "made-to-move comfort," the denim is flexible and does not require any break-in time, according to Wrangler.

"Wrangler has always stood for durability you can trust," said Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing at Kontoor Brands, parent company of Wrangler, in a statement. "With Toughlite, we pushed ourselves further, engineering a fabric that's up to 20 percent lighter, has enhanced airflow, and is incredibly flexible, while not sacrificing durability. It's innovation you can feel immediately, without giving up the authenticity that defines Wrangler."

Toughlite debuted in Wrangler's best-selling 13MWZ Original Fit and 936 Slim Fit Cowboy Cut styles and is available in four classic washes, including rinse and stone. The collection retains the brand's signature five-pocket styling, relaxed seat and thigh, and over-the-boot fit. The new denim launched on July 9 online at Wrangler.com and at select retailers across the United States, priced at 69.99 US dollars.

The Toughlite launch comes as lightweight denim continues to gain momentum, with more consumers seeking light, comfortable and breathable jeans that can be worn year-round. The global light denim market is currently valued at between 7.5 billion and 11.5 billion US dollars, according to data from Dataintelo, while the wider denim jeans market is projected to reach 164 billion US dollars by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Lightweight denim, usually defined as weighing 10oz or less, is the fastest-growing segment within the denim category, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5 percent, according to SNS Insider.