Wrangler launches second upcycled denim collection under Wrangler Reborn

Wrangler has launched the second part of its Wrangler Reborn initiative, which sees the denim brand work with textile solutions to create a collection made from upcycled denim.

For the second collection, Wrangler collaborated with BVH Services’ brand Beyond Retro for the first time. As one of the largest vintage retailers across Europe, BVH was the ideal partner to help Wrangler scale its initiative globally while using circular production methods.

The new Wrangler Reborn collection includes several classic styles, such as the Greensboro straight-leg jeans, Reworked shorts, Icon jacket and Heritage shirt, all made from discarded denim. “At Wrangler, we pride ourselves on products that last and, with a pioneering spirit, we have helped define style and lifestyle trends for more than a century,” said Vivian Rivetti, Wrangler’s head of global design, in a statement.

“The Wrangler Reborn Collection spotlights the resilience of high-quality denim and Wrangler’s commitment to crafting quality pieces that can be passed down from generation to generation. We are very excited to be launching this new collection of Reborn with BVH Services’ brand Beyond Retro, one of Europe’s largest vintage retailers who will bring new life to this sustainability initiative.”

Wrangler Reborn underlines the brand’s ongoing commitment to producing durable and long-lasting quality products and has been working to keep textile waste out of landfills since 1947. The new limited-edition Wrangler Reborn collection is now available for purchase online at Wrangler.com and in selected stores globally, with prices ranging from 90 to 180 USD.