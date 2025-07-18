Wrangler partners with State for back-to-school collection

Denim brand Wrangler has partnered with State Bags, a family bag brand, to launch a collection of bags. Launching in time for the back-to-school season, the Wrangler x State collection includes ten pieces.

The collaboration underscores Wrangler’s strategic focus on expanding its children’s wear category, building on the momentum of recent partnerships with culturally renowned brands like Barbie and Hot Wheels. By aligning with State’s playful, youth-oriented design sensibility, Wrangles aims to continue to translate its iconic Western heritage for a new generation.

Wrangler x State collection Credits: Wrangler

“Wrangler’s timeless style and heritage resonate deeply with families, and we are thrilled to extend that authentic spirit to young adventurers through this collaboration with State,” said John Meagher, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Wrangler, in a statement.

“This new collection is about more than just denim and bags; it’s about providing kids with the coolest, freshest fits so they can show off their unique style and kick off the school year feeling confident and ready for anything.”

Wrangler x State collection Credits: Wrangler

The Wrangler x State collection sees State mix its signature design approach to Wrangler’s iconic Western style, applying its youthful modern sensibility to the range. The ten-piece capsule includes boys’ and girls’ trucker jackets in 100 percent cotton denim, cut in a regular fit ideal for layering.

Details on the jackets include classic ‘W’ stitching, dual chest and lower pockets, and a co-branded rubber patch at the hem, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL, suitable for ages 4 to 14. The collection also includes four versions of State’s Kane backpack and four coordinating Rodgers lunchboxes, designed to fit neatly inside the backpack. Both items cater to school and everyday adventures.

Wrangler x State collection Credits: Wrangler

“We’re so excited to partner with Wrangler, an iconic brand we’ve long admired, to create a collection that celebrates individuality and self-expression,” said Jacq Tatelman, State Co-Founder, CEO, and Creative Director, in a statement. “With a shared commitment to quality and empowering the next generation, we designed each piece to help kids feel confident, capable, and ready for whatever adventure comes next.”

The Wrangler x State collection is now available on wrangler.com and Statebags.com, with prices ranging from 49.99 to 149.99 US dollars.