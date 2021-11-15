Wrangler partners with television series Yellowstone

Apparel brand Wrangler has partnered with television series Yellowstone on a pop culture collaboration.

Working alongside ViacomCBS Consumer Products, which oversees all licensing and merchandising for Yellowstone’s network, Paramount Network, the two companies seek to deliver “genuine articles of apparel for those who live and aspire to the western lifestyle.”

The collection has already been released. The collaboration was inspired by Yellowstone’s consistent use of the brand’s clothing for its ongoing run of four seasons and combines the Yellowstone ethos of preserving the western way of life with Wrangler’s roots in rodeo, farming and ranching.

“Wrangler will always be the brand of authenticity for western fashion. Collaborating with a TV series like Yellowstone brings the lifestyle we’ve embodied for decades into the spotlight and allows us to reach a new audience showing them what it means to evoke the cowboy spirit,” said vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler, Holly Wheeler.

The collection itself contains denim and twill work shirts, jackets with screen printed and lasered variations of the Dutton Ranch’s Y brand, and several dual-gender hoodies and t-shirts adorned with graphics from the show.

The Wrangler brand has been seen on many Yellowstone characters, including Kayce Dutton who is often shown wearing Wrangler jeans. Season four of the television series premiered on November 7.

“I love being able to partner with Wrangler as a western heritage brand that not only shows such craftsmanship, quality and design, but is a perfect fit for the ranch life we’re working to portray,” said Yellowstone costume designer Johnetta Boone. “I could effortlessly find pieces that worked for the entire Dutton family and full cast.”