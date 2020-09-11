Wrangler plans new jean made from regeneratively grown cotton

Wrangler is celebrating the benefits of regeneratively grown cotton through a new jean it plans to develop. The denim brand is seeking new cotton farmers with whom to partner, specifically those who can demonstrate and document soil-carbon and biodiversity improvements.

The new jean will be introduced as part of The Jeans Redesign project from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The project is made up of over 50 denim brands who follow the principles of circular economy for positive impacts on the environment, society and the health of those working in its industry.

Wrangler plans to create what it calls the "Retro Premium Regenerative Jean collection," and is looking for cotton farmers globally to create the new jean. The brand is asking farmers to submit documented evidence of improved soil health and environmental benefits resulting from their adoption of regenerative agricultural systems.

“A circular economy is symbiotic with regenerative agricultural practices,” Roian Atwood, Wrangler's senior director of global sustainable business, said in a press release. “Wrangler is amplifying our commitment with this call to action as we work with farmers to rapidly scale the supply of sustainably-grown cotton. For this project, we’re looking for the best of the best.”

Image: Wrangler