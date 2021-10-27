Wrangler releases second Rick and Morty collection

Wrangler has teamed up with Adult Swim to release a second Rick and Morty collection.

The first collection was launched in late 2020 and sold out twice. This newest collaboration includes designs never seen before on the show, and is now available exclusively on the Wrangler website.

The collection has been released in anticipation of the annual Adult Swim Festival. The festival, which streams from November 12-13, will be held on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel.

The collection contains four original designs - two crew neck sweatshirts, a hoodie sweatshirt and a denim jacket with custom artwork lasered on the back.

“As an iconic heritage brand, Wrangler has a strong history in pop culture, and we love to embrace opportunities to reach new fans,” said vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler, Holly Wheeler.

The first Wrangler x Rick and Morty collection ended up achieving an honourable mention for Marketing for Business, Consumer Products/Services in the 2021 Silver InSpire Awards and the Award of Excellence for Media Relations at the 2021 Bronze InSpire Awards. The campaign surrounding the release also won Adweek’s Media Plan of the Year Award for Best Use of Experiential.

Rick and Morty has been a sensation since its release in 2013. It is “part of the pop culture zeitgeist, with a global fan base that loves all things related to the show,” said Tricia Melton, chief marketing officer at Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics.