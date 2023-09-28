Wrangler teams up with Barbie on a Western-inspired collection

Denim brand Wrangler has unveiled a collaboration with Barbie featuring archival, western-inspired styles to capture the “imaginative and playful style” of the fashion doll.

The Wrangler x Barbie collection reimagines brand archives and pays homage to the Barbie brand’s history of experimenting with Western-inspired fashion and her authentic Western lifestyle, including her experience as a horse owner beginning in the 1970s.

The limited-edition collection includes mix-and-match pieces for women and girls, from coordinating denim and jackets to sweatshirts, T-shirts, and dresses.

Highlights include a zip-front denim jacket embellished with Barbie’s logo on the back, a Barbie pink western shirt dress, and high-rise bootcut jeans featuring a pink rendition of the iconic Wrangler back-pocket leather patch.

Wrangler x Barbie collection Credits: Wrangler

Jenni Broyles, senior vice president at Wrangler, said in a statement: “Particularly through the remarkable expansion of its female product categories over the years, Wrangler has earned a unique position in women's fashion, offering a western style that transcends lifestyles, occupations, economic backgrounds, genres, geographies and generations.

“Barbie has become a permanent and cultural symbol of empowerment, and with this collection we aim to encourage individuals from all walks of life to embrace their unique identities and make a statement that echoes across time."

Wrangler x Barbie is available on eu.wrangler.com and in-store. Prices range from 35 to 100 pounds.

