Wrangler teams up with Tru Western for new fragrance

Denim brand Wrangler has launched a new original cologne and perfume developed in collaboration with Western fragrance company Tru Western. The new line of scents sees the companies lean into their Western roots to channel “the cowboy spirit” into a cologne for men and a perfume for women.

Jenni Broyles, senior vice president at Wrangler, said in a statement: "What we wear - clothing or fragrance - has a tremendous influence on our mentality and mood. In collaborating with Tru Western, we wanted to create an original fragrance that transcends time and season to capture a scent that transports you to the beautiful, great expanse of the American West."

The Wrangler original cologne for men blends citrus, cinnamon, lavender, cardamom, and resins for a true cowboy aroma, while the Wrangler women's perfume combines blackberry, pear, wild blooms, and soft musk for a seamless fragrance.

The new line of fragrances also features unique packaging that pays homage to the first cowboys who wore Wrangler denim. The denim brand's 'Cowboy Cut' Jeans design and vintage bandana artwork have been applied the packaging, while each bottle showcases the iconic “W” stitching with a copper-capped, button-branded finish.

“The fashion, luxury, and fragrance categories will be forever influenced and inspired by the Western lifestyle and the real cowboys of the American West,” said Jake Nagle, vice president of brand growth at Tru Western, in a statement.

“It is an honor to translate such an iconic brand like Wrangler into a fragrance. Together, with our fragrance house partner, Firmenich, we’ve created 2 iconic year-round scents for consumers living the authentic Western lifestyle as well as those who are simply inspired by it.”

Launching in time for the holiday season and the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the new line of scents is available at truwestern.com and in select retailers across the US.