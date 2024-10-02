Wrangler unveils collaboration with country star Lainey Wilson

Denim brand Wrangler has signed a multi-year partnership with country music star Lainey Wilson to offer consumers a “joyful patchwork of contemporary cowgirl style”.

Wilson, who won ‘Best Country Album’ at the 2024 Grammy Awards, is launching her first-ever fashion collection with a range for autumn/winter 2024 that celebrates the country spirit and “distils it into fashion form”.

In a statement, the denim brand said the debut Wrangler x Lainey Wilson apparel collection combines heritage pieces, vintage vibes and modern feminine silhouettes “to celebrate and redefine the Western aesthetic”.

Wrangler x Lainey Wilson collection campaign Credits: Wrangler shot by Zoey Grossman

Highlights include Wilson’s signature bell bottom jeans, elevated with statement patchwork, bold stripes and flock embellishments, alongside trucker jackets and flares in a printed “storyteller” denim, featuring illustrations based on details from Wilson’s life, from her childhood spent on her family's Louisiana farm, to her guitar and beloved French bulldog.

The collection also includes a bright striped “Rodeo Ben” sherpa coat, inspired by an original Ben Lichtenstein jacket from the Wrangler archives, and shirts with classic Western silhouettes given a Wilson makeover with rainbow and Checotah-inspired prints, fringing and turquoise snap detailing. In addition, new boot hugger jeans fit has also been introduced, offering a more streamlined version of the bootcut.

Wrangler x Lainey Wilson collection campaign Credits: Wrangler shot by Zoey Grossman

There are also intimate details woven throughout the collection, including Wilson’s family farm name, track titles, and the significance of the number nine – the age at which she wrote her first song – on tees, as well as Wilson’s “thank ya friend!” phrase embroidered on sweatshirts.

Commenting on the collaboration, Wilson said in a statement: “Like the lyrics of my songs, these clothes tell my story, with a little bit of grit and a little bit of grace. I think my fans will instantly recognise my personality woven throughout the collection.

“It’s such a special way to be connected to the people who bring me joy and strength. And when girls and women step into these Wranglers, I want them to feel powerful, like they can do anything they set their minds to. Wrangler has always been a part of my life’s story, and I want my fans who wear these clothes to find their story within mine.”

Wrangler x Lainey Wilson collection campaign Credits: Wrangler shot by Zoey Grossman

Vivian Rivetti, vice president of design at Wrangler, added: “This collection offers a powerful blend of contemporary style and classic Western influences.

“We worked hand-in-hand with Lainey on every element of this collection, from the curve-hugging silhouettes to the luxurious embellishments, Lainey’s iconic style and the strength she brings to the stage is reflected in each piece.”

‘Wrangler x Lainey Wilson’ is available online at Wrangler.com and in select retailers. Prices range from 25 to 160 pounds / 40 to 150 US dollars.