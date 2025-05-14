Wrangler unveils denim collection with Pit Viper

Denim and western apparel brand Wrangler have unveiled its first-ever collection of denim for xtreme sports in collaboration with outdoor and accessories brand Pit Viper.

The Xtreme Blue Jeans (XBJs) have been designed specifically for adrenaline enthusiasts and combine Wrangler's durability and authentic cowboy attitude with Pit Viper's approach to outdoor gear to provide “the ultimate solution for the most xtreme activities”.

Wrangler x Pit Viper collection campaign starring professional jet ski athletes Demi Morgan and Lee Stone Credits: Wrangler / Pit Viper

John Meagher, vice president of global marketing at Kontoor, which owns Wrangler, said in a statement: “This denim-filled collaboration packs the adrenaline and freedom of ‘letting a rodeo bull loose at a pool party’ into the perfect summer outfit, it's unlike anything else on the market.

“We have a long-standing history with extreme sports, including rodeo and auto racing, though this collaboration offers a completely fresh take on that. We’re excited to lean into Pit Viper’s irreverence and strength with a younger audience and really wanted to have a bit of fun with this collection.”

The collection draws inspiration from the nostalgia of ‘90s jet skiing and water sports, featuring Xtreme Blue Jean shorts, a matching denim vest, graphic tees and the signature Pit Viper Flip-Offs sunglasses, crafted with a float-resistant denim print frames.

Kai Seggar, partnerships manager at Pit Viper, added: "Our collaboration brings together the best of both brands - when extreme sports irreverence hooks up with a western legend, the result is undeniably electric. That’s what this collab is all about.

“We share the absolute confidence that denim is the optimum technology for jet-skiing, waterskiing, rodeo, beach volleyball, and any xtreme activities.”

The limited-edition Wrangler x Pit Viper collection is available exclusively at Wrangler online with prices ranging from 34.99 to 99.99 US dollars.