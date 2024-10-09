Wrangler unveils jeans washed in Coors beer

Denim brand Wrangler has partnered with American beer brand Coors Banquet to launch its first-ever beer-washed jeans.

The limited-edition collection of Wrangler Cowboy cut jeans have been washed using repurposed brewing resources from Coors to deliver “a soft, comfortable feel and a timeless, vintage look”.

John Meagher, vice president of global brand marketing for Wrangler, said in a statement: "Wrangler and Coors Banquet are both enduring symbols of the passion and ingenuity of the West, which is why we're excited to partner with an equally legendary brand.

"It's a natural fit, but we've never paired beer and jeans before, so this is a historic collaboration and a truly special product that consumers will love."

The beer wash jeans will be available via a sweepstake for US residents only via beerwashjeans.com from October 11 to 21. Each limited-edition pair will be outfitted with a unique tag that features a Coors Banquet bottle opener and a patch kit for fans to customise their jeans.

Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands, added: "In a world where Western wear is a modern classic, Banquet and Wrangler are the real deal.

"We're proud to have authentic legacies that date back decades in the American West. Nothing brings these two brands together quite like Beer Wash Jeans, which you won't be afraid to spill a drop or two of Banquet on."