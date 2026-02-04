WRAP students explore self-expression through school fashion partnership

A group of students in the Surrey Schools’ Wraparound (WRAP) program has embraced fashion as a tool for creativity and self-expression through a new partnership with Solid State Community Industries, a local network supporting BIPOC youth.

The initiative, part of the Reverie cohort, invited five current and former WRAP students to engage in an experiential fashion co-operative focused on sustainable, locally produced limited-edition apparel. Over six months, participants met twice weekly to learn design principles, explore textures, colours and materials, and develop their own fashion brands and screen-printed graphics for T-shirts and hoodies.

Students created original logos and fashion lines centred on themes such as loyalty, authenticity, truth and positivity. Several participants said the creative process helped them build confidence, articulate personal experiences through design and share meaningful messages with others.

The programme culminated in a public reveal event in December, where family and community members celebrated the students’ designs. Participants described the experience as rewarding and empowering, with some planning to continue collaborating on fashion projects beyond the programme.