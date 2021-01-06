X-Bionic launches ski underwear with Oysho

Swiss apparel technology group X-Bionic has teamed up Oysho, part of one of the largest retail groups in the world to launch an exclusive ski underwear collection.

True to its technical sportswear style, X-Bionic and X-Socks have created a collection composed of ski underwear and ski socks that affirms that fashion follows function by using its patented textile technologies, including Thermosyphon, which optimises body core temperature.

Key pieces from the Oysho x X-Bionic collection include ankle-length leggings featuring X-Bionic’s Turn Sweat into Energy technology as well as its 3D system Bionic Sphere and Thermosyphon technology. There is also Sweat Traps technology on the abdomen and Expansion Knee, to protect the knees when they are bent.

There is also a matching long-sleeved seamless top with high collar and socks with Helixcoil technology, where concentric spirals ensure that pressure is applied in certain areas and that others remain without pressure.

Commenting on the collection, Professor Dr Bodo Lambertz, founder of X-Bionic, said in a statement: “By integrating our award winning, patented technologies into this collection for Oysho, the Oysho x X-Bionic ski collection, we allow their customers to feel comfortable and to enjoy their winter sports regardless of the climate conditions. A feeling, unlike anything they have experienced before.”

The exclusive, limited-edition collection is only available at Oysho.com and select flagship stores of the Spanish group.

Images: courtesy of X-Bionic