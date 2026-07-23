X-Rite Pantone and FIT expand partnership to strengthen digital colour education

X-Rite Pantone and the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) have announced an expanded partnership aimed at advancing digital colour education for fashion students, reflecting the growing importance of colour management skills across product development and global supply chains.

According to PR Newswire, the collaboration will provide FIT students with access to professional colour management technologies and workflows used throughout the fashion industry. By integrating digital colour tools into teaching, the initiative is intended to help students develop skills in colour communication, specification and consistency—areas that have become increasingly important as brands adopt more digital product development processes.

Digital colour management enables designers, product developers and manufacturers to communicate colour specifications more accurately across global supply chains, reducing the need for repeated physical samples while supporting more efficient product development. As the industry continues to adopt digital workflows, familiarity with these systems is becoming a valuable technical competency for graduates entering fashion, textiles and product development roles.

The partnership also reflects a broader trend within fashion education towards incorporating industry-standard digital technologies into curricula. Alongside developments in 3D design, artificial intelligence and digital prototyping, colour management has become an increasingly important component of preparing students for contemporary product creation and manufacturing environments.

For fashion educators, the collaboration highlights the growing emphasis on combining creative design education with technical and digital capabilities. As brands continue to digitise design and sourcing processes, programmes that expose students to professional colour management systems may help bridge the gap between academic study and industry practice.