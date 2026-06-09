Xcel Brands confirms Coco Rocha fashion brand to launch on QVC

Canadian model Coco Rocha will debut her fashion brand Off/Duty on QVC in autumn with a collection that combines “effortless sophistication, versatility, and comfort”.

Off/Duty by Coco Rocha is being developed by Xcel Brands, a media and consumer products company specialising in building influencer-led brands through social commerce and livestream shopping.

The brand is described as an “elevated fashion and accessories” line, centred on Rocha’s “unique perspective on style,” inspired by the pieces she has relied on throughout her two-decade career in the fashion industry.

“Off/Duty by Coco Rocha is built around the belief that the most important pieces in a woman's wardrobe are the ones she reaches for again and again,” adds the brand, with highlights expected to be oversized sweaters, denim, statement outerwear, and tote bags, which draw inspiration from Rocha’s personal style.

Commenting on her new fashion brand, Rocha, said in a statement: "Fashion has always been about confidence and self-expression for me. "With Off/Duty by Coco Rocha, I wanted to create a collection that empowers women to feel elevated, stylish, and comfortable in every part of their lives, whether they're travelling, working, relaxing, or stepping out.

“This brand reflects the pieces I genuinely love to wear when I'm off the runway and off duty."

Robert D'Loren, chairman and chief executive officer of Xcel Brands, added: "Coco Rocha is one of the most recognisable and influential figures in fashion today. With Off/Duty by Coco Rocha, we are bringing Coco's extraordinary fashion credibility, modern point of view, and global influence to QVC customers in an accessible and exciting way.

“The brand perfectly captures the intersection of luxury-inspired style and everyday versatility that today's consumer is seeking.”

The collaboration between Rocha and Xcel Brands was first announced in June 2025.