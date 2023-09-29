YFW Student and Graduate Show to present designers from York College, East Riding College, Hull University

A new edition of York Fashion Week (YFW) is in full swing in the city of York in Northern England. The event started on Thursday, September 28, and runs until October 2 and will include the 2023 edition of its Student and Graduate Show, as per a press release sent out by the organisation of YFW.

On Saturday, September 30, students and emerging designers from across the UK will showcase their fashion designs on the YFW runway. Young creatives from York College, East Riding College, Hull University and more will represent their university.

In addition, University of Huddersfield graduate Vienna Rachelle, will unveil her graduate collection entitled ‘Forty7 Forty 8’, which is inspired by her family whose links to the textile industry can be traced back nine generations.

Forty7 Forty 8 is a “trans-seasonal womenswear and lingerie collection” through which the designer seeks to honour her ancestry, the release reads. Simultaneously, the collection celebrates the prominent role of Yorkshire county within the Industrial Revolution, with designs crafted from a combination of Yorkshire wools, lace and satin that result in a feminine and contemporary aesthetic.

On the first day of York Fashion Week, which took place on Thursday, students were able to attend a day of talks and lectures by fashion industry professionals free of charge. Simon Whitaker, CEO at Master Debonair, Suzanne Gill, owner of Suzanne Gill Millinery, Jack Barton, founder of Postcode Magazine, Tee Murairwa, CEO at TeeStyleTribe and Ross Charles, owner of Ross Charles Hairdressing, told students what they can expect when they enter the fashion industry.