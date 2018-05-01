YKK London Showroom hosts Jo Cope's instalation for London Craft Week

YKK,the leading manufacturer of fashion accessories, is hosting an installation from conceptual fashion designer and artist Jo Cope in its London Showroom as part of London Craft Week.

Jo Cope's window display in YKK's London Showroom aims to explore the complex subject of love and its parallels to addictions and relationships.

Running from May 9 until 13, London Craft Week is annual event that showcases craftsmanship through a series of programme featuring workshops and unknown makers alongside celebrated masters, famous studios, galleries, stores and luxury brands. Cope's installation at the YKK London showroom will open it the public on May 9, during an opening night party with a live performance.

Cope’s collection entitled “The Language of Feet in the Walk of Life” uses handcrafted leather shoes and objects to narrate a journey of self-help through love. Pieces are constantly being added into the collection aiming to extend its meaning and widen the range of human experiences. Cope hopes that her installation will offer visitors the chance to reflect on their own relationships with themselves and others.

Cope’s goal is to redefine fashion into something that represents deeper language, value and purpose. “The pieces on display at the YKK London Showroom and the performance as part of the opening night have been developed specifically for this collaboration and the London Craft Week event,” Cope commented in a statement. “I think the subject of Love is something that everyone can relate to and the performance is highly experimental, I am so excited to see it come to life on the night as not even the performers will know what to expect until they pick up the score on the night, their responses and actions will be truly live.”

London Craft Week celebrates international established and emerging makers, designers, brands and galleries. This will be the fourth edition of the festival at various showrooms in London.