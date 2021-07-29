YNAP meets renewable electricity target across operated facilities

Italian luxury group Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) says it achieved its goal of sourcing 100 percent of renewable electricity across the operated facilities it manages by the end of 2020.

The group announced the target in November last year as part of a broader sustainability strategy called ‘Infinity’.

YNAP revealed on Thursday it met that target within the RE100, a corporate initiative bringing together top businesses from across the world committed to 100 percent renewable electricity.

The group said it was the first online luxury fashion retailer to join RE100, which was established in 2014.

As part of YNAP’s ‘Infinity’ strategy, the group aims to become climate positive across its operations and private label value chain by 2030.

Past key sustainability milestones for YNAP so far include achieving 100 percent renewable power across the group’s Italian operations in 2018 and then across its US operations in 2020.