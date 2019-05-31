YNAP motivates young women to create a sustainable fashion app

YNAP has launched a female-only tech competition to challenge young women to come up with ideas for a new app that drives sustainable initiatives in fashion.

Called 'Incredible Girls,' the competition asks females between the ages of 16 and 25 to dream up the app idea and submit it on the YNAP website by July 1. One winner will be selected to receive mentorship from YNAP executives and 1,000 GBP to spend with the retailer's shopping team.

A panel of experts from M Missoni, Women International UK, Man Repeller, Endeavor and Founders Factory will work YNAP CEO Federico Marhetti, Net-a-Porter and Mr. Porter president Alison Loehnis and Porter acting editor-in-chief Sarah Bailey to determine the winner.

With the Incredible Girls challenge, YNAP hopes to encourage more young women to gain an interest in technology.

"We believe in an inclusive world where everyone can reach their potential without barriers," the company stated on its website. "We are committed to inspire more girls to become the creators of the future, by leveraging technology and fashion. We are game changers when it comes to colliding technology and fashion to create a truly innovative shopping experience that engages with a global audience on a daily basis."