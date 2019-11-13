YNAP teams with Prince Charles on a fashion collection

Prince Charles is creating his first fashion collection. The British monarch's Prince's Foundation charity has joined forces with Yoox Net-a-Porter to design a capsule collection that aims to equip students with "skills to succeed in a fast-paced digital landscape and produce luxury apparel collections to the highest standards," according to a press statement.

The collection, called Modern Artisan, will offer both womenswear and menswear, with an expedited launch in the middle of 2020. It will be sold across all four Yoox Net-a-Porter brands, with profits donated to The Prince's Foundation.

The two parties are selecting two groups of students to participate in the creation of Modern Artisan. These students will be provided with support from the Foundation and Yoox Net-a-Porter to design, manufacture and bring the Fall/Winter capsule collection to market.

Six students selected from Italian design school will design the collection, taking inspiration from both Leonardo Da Vinci's convergence of art and science and the rich heritage of British and Italian textile craftsmanship.

At the same time, six graduates from the UK will be selected to participate in a four-month training course in small batch production skills to develop the expertise to handle wool, cashmere and silk fabrics to ensure garment finishes meet the requirements of the luxury market. This course is designed to help the participants develop skills to gain employment in the industry.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do so we are proud to have partnered with Yoox Net-a-PorterGroup to deliver this truly innovative training program," said Jacqueline Farrell, education director for The Prince’s Foundation. "This project is the culmination of our Future Textiles initiative which starts by giving school pupils an introduction to the textile industry and goes right through to The Modern Artisan project which offers an inspiring progression route to any young person wishing to enter the fashion and textile industry.”

Image: Yoox Net-a-Porter Group