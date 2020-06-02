YNAP teams with Univeristy of Modena for AI research program

The Yoox Net-a-Porter group is working to revolutionize online the shopping experience with the help of AI technology. The company has joined forces with University of Modena and Reggio Emilia to create a joint lab dedicated to the research of AI and computer vision in the fashion industry.

The ultimate goal of the project will be to develop cutting-edge technological solutions using YNAP's archive of over 20 years of data and tens of millions of images to aid in visual search and virtual try-on.

The two parties have entered into a three-year partnership and will set up a research program led by Professor Rita Cucchiara, who is a leading expert in the field of AI.

"[The YNAP AI Lab] is an excellent opportunity to test scientific results which come from the analysis and the study of images, which we have always researched," Cucchiara said in a statement. "This collaboration will allow us to maximize the efficiency of Yoox Net-a-Porter's internal systems, thanks to the recovery of useful information starting from images, using state-of-the-art techniques, and to go even further, using innovative approaches, such as Virtual Try On, to create increasingly unique shopping experiences for customers."

Image: YNAP