Yogi Footwear launches edit with influencer En Brogue

Premium and sustainable shoe brand Yogi Footwear has launched a four-piece edit from its autumn/winter 2020 women’s collection with writer, blogger and journalist Hannah Rochell of En Brogue, who is known for championing sustainable fashion.

The edit features Yogi’s Caden, a rustic desert boot with a crepe sole in moss green hue, the Rufus, a minimal sneaker in canary yellow, and the Willard with its moccasin silhouette in burgundy.

The hero style, however, is the Finn, a leather shoe in an iced coffee shade of latte featuring a negative heel that promotes good posture.

Commenting on collaborating with Yogi Footwear, Rochell said in a statement: “As a slow shopper - I gave up shopping entirely last year - it’s important to me that I choose shoes that will work with a variety of different outfits and aesthetics. Any shoes that get the thumbs up from me have to be really hard workers that will continue the hard graft for years to come.

“Luckily, Yogi’s clever timeless designs all do exactly that; the styles I have picked just so happen to suit my wardrobe but as you can see, I have an eclectic collection of pretty loud clothes, so the chances are that my edit will work brilliantly for you too.”

Jennie Bianco, head of marketing at Yogi Footwear, added: “As a sustainable and ethical footwear brand which focuses on handmade, quality footwear, Hannah is the ideal match for Yogi. En Brogue is a dedicated platform to slow fashion and we appreciate her work in highlighting a more comfortable way of modern life. We are excited to bring this carefully selected edit to our discerning customers.”

Prices for the Yogi x En Brogue edit range from 130 to 160 pounds.

Yogi Footwear launched in the 1990s creating handcrafted shoes in Portugal inspired by the unconventional Earth and Roots shoes from the 1970s. The brand has enjoyed a cult following with celebrity fans including David Beckham, Liam and Noel Gallagher and Paul Weller. In 2017, the brand relaunched, recreating their recessed negative heel silhouettes it was renowned for, which mimics the way that feet sink into sand and promotes good posture.

