Yohji Yamamoto launches new conceptual brand and project

Japanese design house Yohji Yamamoto has revealed a new conceptual project which will span collaborative collection launches and art initiatives, as well as a store opening.

‘Wildside Yohji Yamamoto’ will cover different genres, including fashion, art and interior design, and will see the label collaborate with other Japanese brands, such as Needles, Mabush and Minedenim.

For a unisex fashion collection, which follows the keywords ‘military’, ‘work’ and ‘sports’, the new brand will reconstruct elements of the Yohji Yamamoto brand.

Its art offering will see it collaborate with galleries and artists through exhibitions and one-of-a-kind paintings.

Additionally, through its online platform, a ‘Content’ page features interviews and articles with collaborating brands, with regular updates set to release from time to time.

The Wildside Yohji Yamamoto brand is further planning to open a flagship in Japan in autumn 2022, following the goal of driving an omnichannel presence.