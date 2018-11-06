Yoox launches own-brand 8 By Yoox

Luxury online retailer Yoox has launched its own-brand, 8 by Yoox, otherwise known as Otto in Italian, which will feature essential every-day wear for both men and women.

The bi-annual capsule collection will be powered by artificial intelligence alongside the retailer’s unique creative flair, stated Yoox.

Federico Marchetti, founder of Yoox and chief executive of Yoox Net-A-Porter Group, said in a statement: “We are always exploring the frontier between Human and Machine; it’s been part of our DNA since I invented Yoox in 1999.

“Today we are combining the latest artificial intelligence with the human spirit and creative talent of our design team. Technology is usually invisible to the customer; 8 by Yoox makes it desirable and tangible.”

The collections will offer “stylish essential” using proprietary artificial intelligence tools to review content from across social media and online magazines in key markets with a particular focus on fashion influencers, explained the brand. The Yoox design teams will then use predictive indicators that explore trends across lifestyle and fashion and data research from customer feedback and industry purchasing trends as a starting point of each collection.

The idea Yoox said is to “tap into the pulse” of its customers, with every detail such as shape trends to colours, sleeve lengths, neckline shapes, fabrics, textures, heel heights and price points, used as inspiration by the design team before any items for the collection are conceived.

The collection will consist of easy-to-wear essentials that are timeless in style and designed to adapt to an individual wearer’s body contours thanks to the silhouettes chosen, added Yoox, with the debut collection offering T-shirts, jackets, coats, dresses, trousers and sweaters in a neutral colour palette to create a “versatile look”.

The autumn/winter 2018-19 collection will debut on Yoox on November 6 and will be followed by the spring/summer 2019 collection in January 2019.

Images: courtesy of Yoox