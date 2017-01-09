Yoox Net-a-Porter Group and Bocconi University announce partnership

Yoox Net-a-Porter Group and SDA Bocconi University have joined forces and formed a new partnership for digital education in the fashion and luxury industries. Together the two aim to develop a new course known as ‘digital strategy, marketing and e-commerce.’ The new course is set to form part of the 2017 edition of the Master in Fashion, Experience and Design management offered (MAFED) at SDA Bocconi.

The 2017 edition of the course was officially launched by Federico Marchetti, CEO of YNAP, the Dean of SDA Bocconi Giuseppe Soda and Bocconi Alumnus from 2014 on January 9. The new course aims to combine SDA’s experience in education with YNAP industry expertise to offer Master students with the best learning experience to develop the skills needed to manage digital strategies in fashion, luxury and design business.

“This important partnership with SDA Bocconi, which for many years has offered the most prestigious Master’s in the fashion and luxury industry, further strengthens our commitment to digital education, a key way to accelerate transformation in the sector,” said Alex Alexander, Chief Information Officer of Yoox Net-a-Porter Group.

The course is set to enable students to learn both the strategic aspect as well as the fundamentals of digital marketing, smart data, e-commerce and customer experience. Both parties will work together to design the programme, with YNAP managers giving lectures and presenting case studies. “A growing portion of MAFED graduates go on to work in positions that require vision, skills and expertise in digital technologies ," commented Emanuela Prandelli, Director of MAFED in a statement.

" Our students are digital natives and companies expect them not only to be familiar with digital technologies in their day-to-day lives but also to be able to deploy digital skills and technologies in their businesses. That’s why we decided to instil MAFED with a renewed dual focus on analytical and web skills, with a particular concentration on e-commerce, which now plays an increasingly important role at fashion and luxury companies. The partnership with YNAP is a great way to strengthen the digital aspect of our programme,”

The partnership between SDA Bocconi and YNAP sees the luxury retailer support a group of MAFED students with a field project which results will then be presented to the company. In addition, a number of MAFED students are set to join the YNAP internship programme after graduating.

Photo: Courtesy of YNAP