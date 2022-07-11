York Fashion Week to return for AW22 season

York Fashion Week (YFW) has announced it will be returning to the city for the autumn/winter 2022 season after its SS22 edition was met with significant success, it said.

According to the organisation, the 25 plus “sell out” shows that took place across York attracted “more than a thousand visitors” to the city.

In response, the event has secured new sponsors for the AW22 edition, including York Business Improvement District (BID), The Vices York and Blossom Cosmetics.

“We’re immensely proud of what YFW has already achieved, and when we speak to the creatives and see the difference that YFW has already made to them, there’s no better feeling,” said Nicky Hayer, YFW’s founder and creative director.

Hayer continued: “We want nothing more than to empower creatives to try new things, push boundaries and really fight for the career of their dreams. We’ve got some big plans for AW and even bigger plans for 2023.”

Set to run from October 6 to 10, YFW AW22 will see the return of its Independent Runway Show, which will be hosted at The Guildhall for the second time in a row. The occasion will feature a line up of indie brands from across Yorkshire and further afield, each selected for their innovative design.

Additionally, the location will also house the return of the Student and Graduate Runway Show, where emerging talents will take centre stage and show their recent collections.

Next to this, this season further boasts a Q&A session at the Yorkshire Museum, as well as workshops, lectures and exhibits.