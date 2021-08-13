Young Soles collaborates with Peanuts

British children’s footwear brand Young Soles has launched a collection of premium shoes and boots with iconic comic brand Peanuts.

The capsule collection of retro children’s shoes and boots feature Snoopy, one of the beloved characters from Charles M. Schulz’s comic strip. The playful Snoopy all-over print pattern appears on two Young Soles hero styles, the Rosie T-bar shoe and the Sidney brogue boot.

The Young Soles x Peanuts Rosie T-bar shoe, featuring a single buckle fastening, is available in black, chestnut brown, and pink, from 79 pounds, while the Young Soles x Peanuts Sidney brogue boot is available in black, chestnut brown and red from 92 pounds. The collection is available from baby (EU 20/24) to teen (EU 40).

Stuart Anderson, chief executive and president at Young Soles, said in a statement: “We are very excited by the prospect of teaming up with an iconic global brand such as Peanuts. Staying true to our brand ethos of ‘evoking childhood memories’, I cannot recall characters that were so beloved during my childhood especially Snoopy. We are looking forward to creating some of the coolest footwear around featuring Joe Cool and his friends. This kids’ footwear is as cool as Joe Cool himself!”

Image: courtesy of Young Soles; Young Soles x Peanuts

Tara Botwick, senior director, territory management EMEA for Peanuts Worldwide, added: “Young Soles takes pride in producing the best on-trend product for kids, which makes them a great fit for Peanuts. Collaborating with beloved, youth-oriented brands like Young Soles is key to our EMEA strategy of bringing Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang to a whole new generation.”

Both styles in the Young Soles x Peanuts range, as well as the whole range of Young Soles shoes, are designed in East London and made in Portugal using sustainable methods.

Image: courtesy of Young Soles; Young Soles x Peanuts

Image: courtesy of Young Soles; Young Soles x Peanuts