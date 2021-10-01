YZY's 90 dollar hoodie sells out at Gap and resurfaces for 900 dollars on Depop

There was little marketing needed to launch Kanye West’s second collaboration with Gap. After the successful nylon jacket debuted for pre-order in June – a round-shaped, zipperless puffer in bright blue that became an immediate sell-out - the YZY brand has quietly boosted Gap’s share price.

The latest garment, a hoodie retailing at 90 dollars, sold out hours after the sweat launched on Thursday, and later resurfaced on pre-owned websites eBay and Depop for nearly 900 dollars.

Such is the appeal of Kanye West’s designs, which Gap expects to bring in earnings of 1 billion dollars over the next 8 years.

With production in limited editions, the re-sale market continues to boom with product collaborations, often at highly inflated prices for hard-to-get goods. Sneakers from Adidas, Nike and Yeezy from former collections can fetch thousands of dollars. The Nike Air Yeezy 2 has the second-highest resale value on the consignment site The RealReal, nearly 2,800 percent higher than the original tag, according to Quartz media.

San Francisco-based Gap has lagged in the digital age behind direct-to-consumer brands who created communities and garnered a voice amongst younger shoppers. The Kanye West tie-up brings a younger focus to Gap, boosting its popularity and kudos amongst this fashion and streetwear generation.