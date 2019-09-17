Zac Posen teams up with Pronovias for White One label

Zac Posen has partnered with the Spanish label Pronovias Group to create a bridal collection for the bridal label’s more playful, on-trend, and affordable line, White One.

The three-year collaboration, which is titled Zac Posen for White One and is the first design collaboration for the label, follows shortly after Posen’s five-year partnership with David’s Bridal—where he created the Truly Zac Posen—which ended in June.

Pronovias’ partnership with the fashion designer and his notable recognition and global reach is aimed to strengthen the White One label’s presence and growth in North America. According to WWD, the Zac Posen for White One label will be available in select stores internationally but not at Pronovias’ brick-and-mortar stores as the brand’s locations only carry its own lines.