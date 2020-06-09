Fashionunited
 
Zadig & Voltaire donates all proceeds of art Collection to Black Art in America
FASHION

Robyn Turk
|

Zadig & Voltaire is continuing to give back to the community. The luxury streetwear brand first announced its new Art Is Hope collaboration series last month as a way to give back to COVID-19 relief efforts, and has now said that it will donate 100 percent of proceeds from the series' latest collection to Black Art In America.

Black Art In America is a Georgia-based organization that documents, preserves and promotes the contributions of the African American arts community. Zadig & Voltaire has donated a lump sum to the organization to allow it to employ a Black art educator, while continuing to percent of proceeds from sales, as well as all the proceeds from Art Is Hope.

The latest collaboration in Art Is Hope was created in partnership with Jormi Graterol, a Venezuelan artist nicknamed "The Graffiti Queen." Jormi created seven items for Zadig & Voltaire, two of which are already out of stock.

The available items include two bags and three jackets, ranging in price from 398 to 998 dollars.

Images: Zadig & Voltaire website
Zadig & Voltaire Black lives matter
 

