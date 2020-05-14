Zadig & Voltaire launches collection for COVID-19 relief

Zadig & Voltaire is supporting the community and pandemic relief efforts through new artist collaborations.

The luxury streetwear brand will launch a series of custom bags, T-shirts, jackets and more with design partnerships from artists including Matthew Tierney, Amanda Wachob, Archie Coates, Jeff Franklin of Play Lab and Benjamin Millepied and the L.A. Dance Project, and more. Zadig & Voltaire’s creative director, Cecilia Bönström, will serve as the first artist for the series.

The new collaborations will benefit mental health support. Zadig & Voltaire has partnered with the National Alliance of Mental Illness, which is helping to raise awareness and funds for mental health related to the COVID-19 crisis.

Proceeds from the art collection series will benefit either the National Alliance of Mental Health or a charity chosen by each guest artist. Items for the collection are currently available for purchase through Zadig & Voltaire's website, ranging in price from 198 dollars for a long-sleeve T-shirt to 998 dollars for a leather jacket.

Images: Zadig & Voltaire