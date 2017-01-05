Zadig & Voltaire to show at NYFW

New York - Modern fashion label Zadig & Voltaire recently chose New York for its newest fashion show. The French contemporary brand has officially confirmed its attendance at this year’s New York Fashion Week.

As the brand also reaches its 20th anniversary, Zadig & Voltaire have strayed away from their normal fashion event of the year: Paris Fashion Week. Instead, the new collection will show this February 13 in New York at Skylight Modern. The collection will also show a mix of Parisian and New York influence in terms of its style, infusing the two cultures and cities.

The sophisticated brand will also offer a few pieces for instant buying. Along with showing at NYFW for the first time, the collection will retail eight pieces as part of their “see-now-buy-now” model. Known for their simplistic designs and high-quality clothing, it seems that debuting the Parisian ready-to-wear label on the East Coast may be a strategic move for the brand.