Zalando evolves sustainability award to celebrate visionaries

European fashion and lifestyle platform Zalando is evolving its sustainability award in partnership with Copenhagen Fashion Week for spring/summer 2024 with the creation of the visionary award recognising “the makers of the future”.

Following three years of the Zalando sustainability award, the online retailer said that it wants to spotlight brands that not only champion sustainability but also highlight their dedication towards creativity and design, social impact, and innovation “with the goal of creating meaningful change within the fashion industry”.

The visionary award is open to international apparel brands and is based on three pillars: creativity and design, social impact, and innovation. To be eligible for the award, applicants need to demonstrate “how they are making waves” in one or more of the pillars, in addition to fulfilling Copenhagen Fashion Week’s sustainability requirements.

Zalando opens applications for new visionary award with Copenhagen Fashion Week

Applicants will be reviewed by an international jury consisting of “industry thought leaders,” representatives from Zalando and the Copenhagen Fashion Week show committee.

They will be looking for brands with a “standout visual aesthetic” that reflects their identity and brings to life their vision and concept through their design, as well as those driving diversity, equity and inclusion within their company and advertising campaigns.

In addition, brands will need to use and champion innovative production techniques, such as sourcing new materials, introducing new dying techniques and incorporating cutting-edge technology into their supply chain to “showcase the future of fashion”.

Lena Sophie Röper, director of designer and luxury at Zalando, said in a statement: “With the Zalando Visionary Award, we want to champion brands that share Zalando’s values and put the spotlight on initiatives that positively contribute to the fashion industry.

“Broadening the scope of the award with the new pillars of creativity and design, social impact and innovation provides a unique opportunity to explore multiple aspects of each brand’s DNA. I am excited to see how brands are challenging themselves and looking forward to yet another inspiring season of Copenhagen Fashion Week ahead.”

The winner will become part of Copenhagen Fashion Week’s show schedule for SS24, which takes place from August 8 to 11 and will receive a 50,000-euro cash prize, as well as 35,000 euros to support additional show production.

Applications for the Zalando visionary award at Copenhagen Fashion Week are open until May 2. The award is only open to apparel brands and not pure accessory, kidswear or swimwear brands.