Zalando introduces body measurement feature

European online fashion and lifestyle e-tailer Zalando has launched a new body measurement tool to assist customers in finding the right size based on their unique measurements by just taking two pictures of themselves.

The new feature will be available first to customers in the DACH region, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, for women to use for tops and dresses, a category area that Zalando says is one of the “most challenging” for customers to find the right size.

Zalando hopes that the new tool can help reduce size-related returns and decrease textile waste in the long run by educating brands about their customer's sizes and it is planning to expand the feature to more categories and markets in the future.

Stacia Carr, vice president of size and fit at Zalando, said in a statement: “Helping customers find the right fit is an important part of deepening customer relationships. It’s frustrating to wait for an item to then discover it does not fit.

“With the introduction of size advice with body measurements we continue to leverage our innovations to help our customers with one of the main problems of the fashion industry. We can also continue supporting our brand partners, since this feature can provide further insights on their customers’ size and fit requirements.”

The tool is based on both Zalando’s technology and the one developed by Fision, a Swiss mobile body measurement app developer, which the e-tailer acquired in 2020. It just requires customers to take two pictures of themselves with their devices in tight clothing to predict their body measurements and help them find the right fit for their fashion purchases.

‘Size recommendations with your measurements’ is the next step on Zalando’s journey to help customers find the right fit at the first try and will also allow the e-tailer to pave the way for a more personalised Virtual Fitting Room experience. It hopes in the future that both technologies can be integrated so customers can create a 3D avatar that accurately represent their body shapes utilising their unique body measurements.