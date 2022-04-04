Zalando opens applications for Sustainability Award

Zalando is inviting international fashion brands to apply for the fourth Zalando Sustainability Award, presented during Copenhagen Fashion Week in August.

The award, which aims to encourage brands and designers to explore sustainable alternatives, has previously been won by Danish menswear label Iso.Poetism by Tobias Birk Nielsen, Swedish brand House of Dagmar and Copenhagen-based Nikolaj Storm.

The deadline for entries is April 25, and three finalists will be chosen by an international jury featuring representatives from Zalando and the Copenhagen Fashion Week show committee on May 9. All three finalists will then receive 25,000 euros for production costs and become part of Copenhagen Fashion Week’s show schedule, which takes place from August 9 to 12.

The jury members will closely review each brand’s sustainability strategy and transparency, collection, and level of dedication to sustainable advancements and innovation.

The winner will be announced on August 11. They will receive 20,000 euros and develop an exclusive capsule collection with Zalando, which explores sustainability solutions in design and innovation across materials, production processes, technological solutions, and traceability.