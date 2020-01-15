Zalando partners with Global Fashion Agenda in sustainability push

German fashion giant Zalando has announced a new partnership with Global Fashion Agenda , a leadership forum for industry collaboration on fashion sustainability.

The online retailer is joining the forum as an associate partner along with TAL Apparel and VF Corporation.

The partnership comes as part of Zalando’s 'do.More' sustainability strategy. In October, the German retailer announced a number of new initiatives including a commitment to carbon neutrality across its own businesses, deliveries and returns and a target to be single-use plastic-free in its own packaging by 2023.

Zalando co-CEO, David Schneider, commented on the collaboration: “It is Zalando’s sustainability vision to be a sustainable fashion platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet. This means constantly improving our own business and making it easy for customers to spot and shop more sustainable fashion. We are collaborating with strong partners to face the fundamental sustainability issues of our industry and shape a more sustainable future for fashion. That's why we are excited to have Global Fashion Agenda by our side as a key partner and believe that we can make a difference together.”

Since 2009, Global Fashion Agenda has been driving sustainable initiatives in the fashion industry such as the Copenhagen Fashion Summit , the CEO Agenda and the Pulse of the Fashion Industry Report .

Eva Kruse, CEO of Global Fashion Agenda, said: “Global Fashion Agenda is driven by a collaborative and solutions-driven approach to identify the major challenges facing our planet and industry, as well as the opportunities and innovations that can transform the fashion business. As a new Associate Partner, Zalando will further diversify the representation of companies joining our movement and will share their findings and challenges. We are absolutely thrilled to work with them and be able to draw on their knowledge as an industry insider.”