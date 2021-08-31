Zalando releases interactive series for Luxury your Way campaign

Multi-brand e-tailer Zalando has launched its Luxury your Way campaign, starring Lachlan Watson in a three episode interactive series.

Made for the Zalando Designer platform and directed by Vincent Haycock, the short series tells the story of the young individual Leo and their social media alter ego Liberty. The character struggles with reality and family issues, all while expressing themselves through designer clothing.

The campaign aims to target the Gen Z audience, implementing recognisable faces and digital elements into the campaign photoshoot and film. Throughout the episodes, viewers will be able to spot a selection of European content creators, activists and actresses in addition to Watson, including William Ernult, Jedet, Stephanie Glitter and Nico Thiem.

Image: Zalando

As the series progresses, interactive gateways appear allowing shoppers to directly buy the designer collection on offer, with one click taking them straight to the Zalando website. Items include apparel from The Kooples, Maison Margiela and Holzweiler.

TikTok elements also appear throughout the film, with the character regularly filming their life and outfits through the platform, an intentional nod to the technology-led Gen Z.

“We had the outspoken ambition with this campaign to create an experience that is innovative and stands out in order to bring an extra vibrant dimension to Zalando Designer,” said Natalie Wills, marketing director Zalando, in a release. “This campaign highlights our ambition to make Zalando the shopping destination for Gen Z and Millennials. At Zalando, they can find modern and established designer brands that reflect their values.”

Image: Zalando, Featuring: Lachlan Watson

Zalando Designer launched in 2010 aiming to become a go-to destination for designer shopping, with a wide range of both established and emerging designers. The online store features the likes of Victoria Beckham, Christopher Kane and Alberta Ferretti. Through the new campaign, the e-tailer hopes to bring the Gen Z audience to this platform and inspire them to buy designer.