Zalando repositioning brand on “quality, lifestyle, and inspiration”

German-based fashion and lifestyle e-tailer Zalando has unveiled a new brand positioning and identity through its new autumn/winter 2024 campaign focusing on “quality, lifestyle, and inspiration”.

The ‘What Do I Wear?’ campaign, which features stars including actor William Dafoe, model and actress Brigitte Nielsen, and TikTok star Sabrina Bahsoon, known as TubeGirl, centres around enhancing customers' style confidence while highlighting Zalando’s extensive offering and emphasising its inclusivity and the varied fashion needs of its customers.

Zalando AW24 campaign Credits: Zalando

The approach it adds is based on “extensive research” that highlights what Zalando’s customers are looking for - high-quality clothing and brands, a sense of community, staying ahead of trends, and access to inspiring content.

In response, the retailer said the campaign offers “fun, welcoming, and bold experiences that celebrate the diverse ways its customers express themselves through fashion”.

Zalando AW24 campaign Credits: Zalando

Zalando unveils new brand positioning and identity to drive forward business

The move is a “pivotal step” in Zalando’s journey to becoming a leading European ecosystem for fashion and lifestyle e-commerce and will serve as the foundation for future campaigns.

The refreshed brand identity, launched alongside the AW24 campaign, includes a vibrant orange colour scheme, a modern wordmark, and a custom font designed to improve accessibility, as the e-tailer looks to create an “engaging and consistent experience for customers across all platforms”.

The new visual elements will be gradually introduced across all Zalando platforms in the coming months.

Zalando AW24 campaign Credits: Zalando

Anne Pascual, senior vice president of design, marketing and content at Zalando, said in a statement: "The changes we present today go beyond a mere visual update. Building on the strong brand equity and awareness that Zalando has developed over the years, we are evolving our brand to play a greater role in our customers’ lives.

“This evolution is all about style confidence and redefining how our customers connect with fashion and lifestyle. We are very excited to showcase this evolution with our new autumn/winter 2024 campaign, 'What Do I Wear?', marking the first step in presenting our new brand positioning and revamped brand identity.”

The AW24 campaign has been rolling out across online, social, and digital out-of-home locations.

