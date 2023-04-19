Zalando to launch virtual fashion assistant powered by ChatGPT

German-based European fashion e-tailer Zalando is looking to enhance the online fashion shopping experience with the launch of a virtual fashion assistant utilising OpenAI technology.

In a statement, Zalando said it would launch the first beta version of its virtual fashion assistant powered by ChatGPT across its website and apps this spring to help customers navigate through its “large assortment in a more intuitive way”.

Utilising OpenAI technology, the chatbot will allow customers to ask questions using their own fashion terms and words and provide them with relevant suggestions in an “intuitive and natural” way.

According to Zalando, if a customer asks, “What should I wear for a wedding in Santorini in July?” the fashion assistant will understand that this is a formal event and what the weather is like in Santorini in July, and therefore, provide clothing recommendations based on that input.

This could be combined in the future with customer preferences, such as brands they follow and products available in their sizes to deliver a more personalised selection of products, added Zalando.

The virtual fashion assistant will be enabled for a selected group of customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria, with support in both English and German.

Tian Su, vice president of personalisation and recommendation at Zalando, said: “At Zalando, our customers have always been at the centre of everything we do. As a leader in fashion e-commerce in Europe for 15 years, we have consistently embraced new technologies to enhance our customers' shopping experience. We are excited to be experimenting with ChatGPT to help our valued customers discover even more fashion they will love.

"This is just the beginning; we are committed to understanding our customers' needs and preferences even better, and we are eager to explore the potential that ChatGPT can bring to their shopping journey. As we continue testing and introducing new solutions, our focus remains on learning how our customers want to interact with our fashion assistant to provide them with the best possible experience."