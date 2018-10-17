Zalora Group appoints Gunjan Soni as Chief Executive Officer

New York - The leading online fashion and sports retailer Global Fashion Group has announced Gunjan Soni as Chief Executive Officer of Zalora Group.

Soni previously worked for India’s largest fashion e-commerce company, Myntra, where she held the position of Chief Marketing Officer. The appointment will begin early next year.

Gunjan also served as Executive Vice President for Strategy and CEO Office with Star India and has been recognized by Spencer Stuart-Economic Times young leaders 40 under 40 list, Fortune India 40 under 40, Impact India - Most Influential women leaders in Media list.

“I am very excited to be joining Zalora and the GFG leadership team,” Gunjan said in a statement. “It is truly a huge privilege to lead Zalora which is already the leading fashion and sports destination at a time when South East Asian markets are poised for increasing fashion and e-commerce consumption. When I see Zalora, I see a company with limitless potential and ability to shape the future of fashion commerce in one of the most exciting markets globally! This makes it both exciting and humbling to take on this role.”

Global Fashion Group’s Co-CEO Patrick Schmidt, also expressed his excitement for the forthcoming collaboration.

“We are delighted to welcome Gunjan as our new CEO for ZALORA Group. Her experience in leading operations, strategy and marketing in fashion e-commerce and her strong leadership skills will be instrumental in strengthening ZALORA’s position as market leader in Southeast Asia’s e-fashion space. She has a deep and broad understanding of the complexities of e-commerce and has contributed to building one of the world’s biggest fashion e-commerce companies.”

Zalora currently leads Global Fashion Group’s largest growing division, Southeast Asia, and market opportunity of more than 100 billion USD with over 400 million consumers including Calvin Klein, Topshop, Nike and Adidas.

Earlier this year, the company announced its CEO Parker Gundersen would be exiting the company at the end of May after joining the group in 2016.

Photos courtesy of the brand